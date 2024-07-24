Mumbai: Heavy Rains Cause Structural Collapses In Mira-Bhayandar; Injuries Reported

Mira-Bhayandar: As heavy rains continue lashing the twin-city for the past couple of days, two incidents of structural collapse were witnessed on Monday.

About The Incidents

In the first incident, two residents were lucky to escape with minor injuries after a huge portion of the flooring of a first-floor flat collapsed on their ground-floor apartment in Mira Road at around 10 am Wednesday.

According to the fire brigade personnel, the incident was reported from a building in the sprawling RNA Broadway complex in Mira Road. The flooring of the living room collapsed onto the flat below. While two occupants of the first-floor flat were inside the kitchen and bedroom, two people identified as Aruna Hansora (43) and Neeraj Hansora staying on the ground floor sustained minor injuries. However, electronic gadgets and furniture worth Rs.9 lakh were damaged beyond repair.

Meanwhile, the civic administration has started the process of conducting a structural audit of the nearly two-decade-old building. In the other incident, a part of the two-storeyed commercial structure located in the B.P Road area of Bhayandar (east) crashed on the road at around 10:30 am.

The first floor of the seven-year-old structure was being used as a godown. While an auto-rickshaw parked on the road was damaged, its driver and a pedestrian who sustained injuries were rushed to a nearby hospital. The fire brigade personnel led by chief fire officer Prakash Borade have started evacuating the structure.

Illegal Floors Added Sans Foundation.

Hundreds of industrial units and commercial establishments in the twin city have illegally added multiple floors to their structures under the guise of repairing permissions by neither following the correct engineering approach nor proper foundations. Consequently, posing a serious threat to the lives and limbs of the occupants and passers-by.

Each and every phase of adding extra floors is carried out illegally-and with full knowledge of some corrupt ward officials who allegedly work hand-in-glove with those who carry out these prohibited construction activities in exchange of hefty bribes.