 Navi Mumbai: One Dead, Four Injured In Accident On Old Sion Panvel Highway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai: One Dead, Four Injured In Accident On Old Sion Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai: One Dead, Four Injured In Accident On Old Sion Panvel Highway

The group of six youths residing in Owale Village, Uran were driving their way back home after a day-long pilgrimage to Ekvira Temple.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Wednesday, July 24, 2024, 04:17 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai: One Dead, Four Injured In Accident On Old Sion Panvel Highway | Pexels

One person died and four others were injured after a group coming back from a visit to Ekvira temple met with an accident on Old Sion Panvel Highway. The accident was reported on the wee hours of Monday. The group of six youths residing in Owale Village, Uran  were driving their way back home after a day-long pilgrimage to Ekvira Temple at Lonavala when the accident happened at 6.am on the highway.

The driver identified as  Ajay Vishnu Gire ( 21), allegedly lost control of the car and it toppled on the road causing the death of Gire on the spot. Of the remaining passengers in the vehicle, Gajanan Devkar (22) sustained grievous injuries whereas Nilesh Manjulkar (19), Subash Mali (24), Dnyaneshwar Mali (23) and Gopal Mali (19) have suffered minor injuries.

Read Also
Mumbai Drunk-And-Drive Accident 2015: Prosecution Seeks Murder Charges Against Lawyer Jhanvi Gadkar...
article-image

“We have booked the driver for rash and negligent driving and for causing death due to negligence,” a police officer from Panvel police station said. According to the po.lice, the group had gone for the pilgrimage on Sunday. On their way back on Sunday evening, they stopped over at a friend's place at Talegaon.

Read Also
Mumbai Drunk-And-Drive Accident 2015: Prosecution Seeks Murder Charges Against Lawyer Jhanvi Gadkar...
article-image

Then on Monday at around 2 am  the group resumed their journey. According to the statement given by the survivors to the police, the vehicle was initially driven by Gopal Mali following a short break at Lonavala, the deceased Gire took to the steering wheel.

At around 6 am at the old Mumbai Pune highway, Gire lost control of the vehicle and the car toppled. It is also suspected that Gire would have felt asleep while driving which could have caused the vehicle to go out of control.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: APMC Traders Smartly Unite To Nab Serial Pickpocket Targeting Market In Vashi

Navi Mumbai: APMC Traders Smartly Unite To Nab Serial Pickpocket Targeting Market In Vashi

Malegaon Blast: Special Court To Hear Final Arguments

Malegaon Blast: Special Court To Hear Final Arguments

Mumbai: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected

Mumbai: IMD Issues Orange Alert For City, Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Expected

Navi Mumbai: One Dead, Four Injured In Accident On Old Sion Panvel Highway

Navi Mumbai: One Dead, Four Injured In Accident On Old Sion Panvel Highway

Pro Govinda 2024: Dahi Handi Competition Returns, Pre-Qualification Rounds This Weekend

Pro Govinda 2024: Dahi Handi Competition Returns, Pre-Qualification Rounds This Weekend