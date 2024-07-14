Mumbai: Heavy Rains Cause Severe Waterlogging, Traffic Chaos In Thane

Heavy rainfall on Sunday caused significant waterlogging in several low-lying areas of Kalyan-Dombivli, Bhiwandi, and rural Thane, resulting in immense traffic delays. A heavy traffic jam was also reported on the Bhiwandi-Nashik road near Asangaon, a major route for heavily loaded vehicles from Mumbai, Thane, and Bhiwandi to Nashik.

Rain lashed parts of Bhiwandi, including Khadipar Nadi Naka, Mhada Colony, Gafur Basti, Shivaji Chowk Road, Mithpada Road, Kamla Hotel on Kalyan Road, Eadgah Road, and Teen Batti areas. An official from the Regional Disaster Management Cell said that 1268.95 mm of rainfall was recorded between June 1 and July 14.

In Bhiwandi, the main vegetable market, Teen Batti Market, witnessed severe waterlogging, with water accumulating up to three feet in some shops and homes. The Kamvari River also overflowed and submerged a parked bus nearby. Locals complained that despite being under the jurisdiction of the Deputy Mayor of Bhiwandi Nizampura Municipal Corporation, no political leader inspected the flood-affected areas.

In Kalyan, Shivaji Maharaj Chowk Road and connecting roads, including Kalyan Railway Station Road, Market Road, Shahjananad Chowk, and Patripool area, were submerged, making it difficult for vehicles and pedestrians to navigate through the water. Waterlogging also occurred on Malanggad Road, Kalyan-Murbad Road, and Durgadi Chowk.

In Thane, an uprooted tree fell on two cars in Muchhkund Society, Vasant Vihar area, causing damage but no injuries. The tree was later removed from the spot.

According to the irrigation department, the Ulhas River in Badlapur was flowing at 14.90 meters, close to its danger level of 17.5 meters, while the Kalu River in Titwala was at 101.25 meters, nearing its danger level of 103.50 meters. Rainfall recorded across Thane included: Thane134.6 mm, Kalyan 130.0 mm, Bhiwandi 149.6 mm, Ambernath 108.9 mm, Ulhasnagar 119.8 mm, Murbad 139.3 mm, and Shahapur 147.6 mm.