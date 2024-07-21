Mumbai: Heavy Rain Disrupts BEST Bus; Check Details Here | Photo: PTI

Mumbai and its suburbs have been experiencing intensified rainfall since Saturday night, leading to widespread waterlogging across the city. The downpour caused significant disruptions in the operations of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses. Many roads were flooded, forcing buses to alter their paths . This resulted in inconvenience for thousands of commuters who rely on the daily services of BEST buses.

The heavy rains, particularly during Sunday morning, led to waterlogging on several key routes, necessitating abrupt changes in bus schedules. Routes such as Bus Route No. 22 and 25 were diverted via Western Express Highway, Kalanagar, and Dharavi T Junction due to waterlogging at regular stops. Similarly, Bus Route No. 332 was affected near Sakinaka, while Route No. 167 faced disruptions near Deepak Cinema.

Further disruptions occurred around 1:15 PM when Sangam Nagar and Wadala areas experienced flooding, affecting Route No. 117 directly. By 3 PM, VL Road in Mulund witnessed trees falling, impacting Routes 303 and 307, which were diverted to Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Marg.

Local services also affected

The continuous heavy rainfall also affected railway services, particularly on the Central and Harbour lines. Services were delayed by 15 to 20 minutes due to waterlogging at stations like Kurla and Nahur.

According to Yatri App, due to Water logging near mankhurd, panvel and Kurla station, harbour line local trains were running late by 15 to 20 minutes.

Similarly according to a senior officer of CR, at Nahur and Kurla station on main line tracks were down due to water logging from 3.29 pm. Trains were running with restricted speed . However according to passengers local services on WR were also slightly delayed but when contacted a senior official of WR said, suburban trains are running normal.