Mumbai: HDFC staff dupes businessman duped of ₹6.88L; arrested in Pune | Representative Image

Mumbai: ​The Powai Police have arrested a 25-year-old HFDC employee for allegedly cheating an aspiring businessman to the tune of Rs 6.88 lakh. The victim, Harshiv Singh (29), wanted to start an LPG agency of Bharat Petroleum. He then registered his name in a website which promised help in setting up a retail outlet.

Between December 11, 2022 and January 15, 2023, he exchanged several emails and also contacted certain persons who promised help in getting the agency. During this period, the accused asked the victim to send a total amount of Rs 6.88 lakh online to accounts in IDFC Bank and HDFC Bank. Eventually, Singh realised he had been taken for a ride. He then lodged a complaint of cheating and forgery and also under the Information Technology Act with the Powai police.

Police traced the accused and nabbed him in Pune

The police went through the KYC documents submitted by the accused and traced him to HDFC Bank's data centre at Bund Garden in Pune and arrested the accused. It has been learnt that the accused and his accomplice had forged and misused the Aadhar and PAN card details of other customers and also corporate salary accounts to run their racket. It is alleged that the duo had created 1,651 fake corporate salary accounts. Incidentally, the Tamil Nadu cyber police is also investigating the operations of the duo and has frozen several accounts.

Read Also Mumbai: Court acquits 2 teachers accused of hitting autistic child