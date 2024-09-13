 Mumbai: HC Asks Thane Magistrate To Rehear Lawyer’s Complaint Against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad
Khandelwal, a lawyer and leader of the Hindu Task Force, approached the magistrate alleging that Jitendra Awhad was promoting enmity between different groups under Section 153(a) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 13, 2024, 09:48 PM IST
article-image
NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad | ANI

The Bombay High Court has asked a Thane district magistrate to rehear a plea by an advocate seeking registration of an FIR against NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad. 

Justice Sarang Kotwal passed the order on September 6 while hearing an appeal by advocate Khush Khandelwal challenging the order of the magistrate refusing to hear his plea. 

The magistrate at Thane has refused to entertain Khandelwal’s plea citing lack of jurisdiction. 

In 2018, Awhad had made certain remarks after the  Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested alleged cow vigilante Vaibhav Raut in Nalasopara, allegedly finding crude bombs in his possession. Hence, Khandelwal sought to lodge a complaint against Awhad. 

Khandelwal then apporahddd the police to lodge a complaint against Awhad. When the police refused to register the complaint, he filed a plea with the magistrate. As the magistrate refused, he approached the HC. 

