Mumbai: HC asks Indrani if she would withdraw her bail plea in Sheena Bora Case

The Bombay High Court on Monday said it is inclined to reject the bail application filed by Indira Mukerjea, the prime accused in the high profile murder mystery of Sheena Bora. The HC has asked her advocate to spell out on Tuesday, if she would withdraw her bail plea.

A single-judge bench of Justice Nitin Sambre was hearing a plea filed by Mukerjea through her counsel Sana Raees Khan.

In her submissions, Khan emphasised on the alleged contradictions in the call data records of accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai. She also pointed out that her client's health has worsened while in jail and to substantiate this claim, she relied upon a report by doctors in the J J hospital.

Further, Khan highlighted the contradictions in the statements of Mikhail, her son, to the Magistrate and also to the CBI.

Countering the submissions, special public prosecutor Sandesh Patil for the CBI told the bench that this was the fifth bail application filed by Indrani and all her bail pleas have been rejected by the trial court and also the HC.

"There aren't any change in circumstances that would warrant intervention of this court to entertain her plea. Thus, this court should reject her application seeking bail," Patil argued, adding, "All the contentions regarding the alleged contradictions in the statements of witnesses can be looked into by the sessions court at the time of trial."

Accepting the contentions put forth by Patil, Justice Sambre, while expressing his likely decision, said, "I am not inclined to allow this application. I might reject it."

After this, Raees sought some time to take instructions from her client if she should withdraw the plea.

"However, she later by the end of the day, moved the judge again and said that she would withdraw the bail plea. But since none from our side was present in the courtroom, the bench asked her to come back again on Tuesday," Patil informed.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 02:06 AM IST