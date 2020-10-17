Mumbai: Happy Hours are back!

The manager of Chetana, a vegetarian restaurant in Fort, Anil Pawar informed us that the eatery is only serving local brands of alcohol. He says, “We aren’t serving beer, only hard drinks that belong to local brands.” This is a direct effect of the embargo on alcohol sales. Restaurant owners were also told to pay 50% of the liquor license fees by the end of September, and the remaining half is to be paid by the end of this year. Sonal Arun Bagal, the marketing manager for The Little Easy describes the difficulties of purchasing alcohol from suppliers, “Our licenses had gone in the embargo and we had to pay the 50% clearance fees if we wanted to serve alcohol. The supply of alcohol was also a very long procedure as suppliers demanded full payment for any purchase instead of an advance payment.” These resulted in The Little Easy not being able to offer its usual range of liquor.

While some eateries reel from the procedures to procure alcohol, some are doing better than the others. WTF! in Aram Nagar is one of those places. Owner Prashant Pallak has not had any issues with the supply of alcohol. He says, “Hard liquor like whiskey aren’t perishable like beer. The beer companies have a policy that requires them to take the beer back if it isn’t consumed, and they decide whether do dump it or no.” Leaping Windows, in Versova have their own brewery and their craft beer sales are always very high. The manager Cercil Rodrigues says, “We have decided to open the full bar to customers as now we have social distancing rules in place that make it safer to consume alcohol.” Siddhant Sahu, manager of The Daily Bar in Bandra also has no complains against the supply of alcohol, which the crucial drawing factor for his eatery.