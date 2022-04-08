Mumbai: Haji Ali, Bandra-Worli Sea-link at risk of submergence by 2050

A recent analysis by RMSI, a global risk management firm, has found that properties and road networks in Mumbai including Haji Ali dargah, Western Express Highway, Bandra-Worli Sea-link, Queen’s Necklace on Marine drive are at risk of submergence by 2050.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the analysis that studied the impact of sea-level rise on coastal Indian cities has revealed that in addition to Mumbai, Kochi, Mangalore, Chennai, Vishakhapatnam, and Thiruvananthapuram are also at risk of submergence.

As per the analysis, in Mumbai, around 998 buildings and 24 km of road length will be affected by potential sea-level rise by 2050. Moreover, around 2,490 buildings and a road length of 126 km will be affected by a potential sea-level rise during high tide in the financial capital.

Similarly, in Chennai, a road length of 5 km and 55 buildings are at a risk, while in Kochi, around 464 buildings are likely to be affected by 2050.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 10:43 AM IST