Navi Mumbai: No death due to COVID-19 in the last 40 days under NMMC

There was no death reported due to COVID-19 in the last 40 days under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). The last death due to COVID was reported on February 26. So far, a total of 2,049 deaths due to Covid were reported in the city.

Even the number of active cases is dropping each day as more persons are getting discharged than new cases are detected. On April 7, a total of 15 patients were discharged while only 2 new cases of Covid was reported. At present, the number of active cases under NMMC stands 65 which is around 22 months low.

In December, the civic body had seen only two deaths due to Covid. However, the number of active cases started increasing rapidly due to the presence of the Omicron variant of Covid. The number of active cases had reached over 17000 under the NMMC and daily cases had reached around 2000.

At the end of December, since the outbreak of the pandemic, a total of 1970 people lost their lives due to Covid infection in the city. However, during the third—January and February—wave of Covid, around 75 deaths were reported. There was no death in March 2022.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 09:34 AM IST