CIDCO takes steps to streamline water supply in Navi Mumbai

In order to solve the acute water shortage in Navi Mumbai, the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has planned to take short term as well as long term measures. The planning agecy will solve water problems in coordination with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) , Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP).

A few days ago, CIDCO had jointly discussed with the above authorities to streamline the water supply in Kharghar, Kalamboli, Panvel, Karanjade, and Taloja nodes. NMMC was supposed to supply 50 MLD of water as per the predetermined plan. But, only 43 MLD water was being supplied. Now, the water supply in most parts of Kharghar has been restored as NMMC is providing a water supply of 50 MLD without any hindrances.

Meanwhile, as the short term measure, Elevated Storage Reservoir (ESR) having a capacity of 20 lakhs liters will be functional in Kharghar sector 18. Similarly, the work on the pipeline in Sector-16 and Sector-17 of Ulwe will be completed in the next 8 days. Also, a report on the Ground Storage Reservoir (GSR) to be constructed temporarily at the Taloja node will be ready in the next two days.

In addition, Cidco will also use additional water tankers for Taloja node to meet the demand. Even the water pressure in the Hetawane Water supply scheme will be monitored.

"Apart from implementing various measures to streamline the water supply, the measures will also be regularly reviewed by CIDCO. The Corporation has decided to start a campaign against the illegal water connections and the instructions have been given to the concerned officials," said Sanjay Dr. Mukherjee, vice chairman and managing director of Cidco.

"Water supply in Kalamboli, Panvel and Karanjade areas is being affected as it is not possible to draw water from MJP’s Patalganga water station every Sunday due to shutdown of hydropower generation by Tata Power Company. For this, a letter will be sent to Tata Power requesting release of water in Patalganga river every Sunday as usual, even if hydropower generation is stopped," said another Cidco office, adding that other authorities will coordinate in solving water problem.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 09:24 PM IST