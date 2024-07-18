Mumbai: Gym Trainer Hits Member On His Head With Heavy Exercising Equipment In Mulund; VIDEO Surfaces

Mumbai: Gym Trainer Hits Member On His Head With Heavy Exercising Equipment In Mulund | X

Mumbai: A shocking video has surfaced on the internet in which it can be seen that a gym trainer attacked a member with exercising equipment inside a gym in Mumbai's Mulund. The gym trainer has been arrested for attacking and seriously injuring the member. The gym trainer, who seems to have been offended by some joke cracked against him by the member, attacked him on his head using a mugdar.

A mugdar is a heavy exercising equipment usually used by wrestlers for resistance training. It is basically like a dumbbell but is a traditional Indian exercise tool. The mugdar is very heavy, and most wrestlers are not able to hold it with one hand during their initial training days.

However, the gym trainer hit the member on his head using the mugdar, causing the member to undergo an MRI scan at the hospital. The incident reportedly occurred on Wednesday (July 17) in the evening at 6 PM at Fitness Intelligence Gym in Mumbai's Mulund East.

The MRI scan report showed that the victim has suffered deep injuries and has rendered two fractures on the left side of his skull. The incident was caught on the CCTV camera installed inside the gym. The gym trainer has been identified as Dhawal, and the victim has been identified as Vilas Shinde.

The police registered a complaint in connection with the matter and have arrested the accused. The police is investigating the matter and also examining the CCTV footage. The video depicts that the gym trainer attacked the member while he was standing and talking to his colleagues. He was surprised as he did not expect that the trainer would attack him with the equipment. It seems that the trainer might have got offended due to some joke cracked against him, however, the main reason behind the attack is not known yet.