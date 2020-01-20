Mumbai: Gutkha worth Rs 2.74 crore seized from godown in Bhiwandi

Mira-Bhayandar: In a prize catch for the Food and Drug Authority (FDA) authorities, a huge consignment of gutkha worth more than Rs 2.74 crore was seized from a godown in the Kharbao area of Bhiwandi on Friday.

Based on a specific tip-off, a team led by food safety officer Manek Jadhav along with the local police swooped down on the godown. One person, identified as Amar Bahadur Ramkhilawan Saroj, a resident of Kashimira, was taken into custody. His accomplices, Umakanth Kathe, Faizal and Raju Gupta, managed to evade the dragnet.

Upon checking the premises, the FDA team found hundreds of gunny bags stashed with thousands of sachets of tobacco laced and other banned products. The market value of the seized consignment has been pegged at Rs.2,74, 52, 700.

