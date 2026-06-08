Mumbai Gun Licence Crackdown: 524 Permits Revoked As Police Tighten Firearm Regulations | Pixabay (Representative Image)

Mumbai: In a major drive to tighten control over firearms and ensure stricter regulation, the Mumbai police have revoked 524 gun licences and issued only 87 new ones over the past two-and-a-half years following a comprehensive review of existing permit holders.

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According to the police data, the crackdown intensified in 2024 when 255 licences were cancelled followed by the revocation of 242 permits in 2025. This year, 27 licences have been scrapped till March 31. In contrast, the number of new licences granted has remained relatively low. Mumbai police issued 17 new gun licences in 2024, 66 in 2025 and four till March 31 this year.

The police received 122 applications for new permits in 2024; just 30 of them were approved. In 2025, seven out of 117 applications were passed. This year, up to March 31, the police received 44 applications; of which three have been approved.

Nearly 11,500 firearm licences have been issued in the past. However, a series of incidents prompted authorities to undertake a detailed review of firearm ownership. The move gained urgency following the murder of former corporator Abhishek Ghosalkar in February 2024. The accused, Mauris Noronha, had allegedly used a licensed pistol belonging to his security guard. Another high-profile case occurred in October 2024 when actor-politician Govinda sustained a serious leg injury after his licensed revolver “accidentally discharged”.

Police said licences were revoked for several reasons, including failure to provide adequate justification for possessing a firearm, nonrenewal of licences, criminal antecedents and instances of misuse. “The objective is to ensure that firearms remain only in the hands of individuals with legitimate security requirements,” a senior police officer said.

The officer added that while gun licences are primarily granted for personal protection, many applicants fail to meet the prescribed eligibility criteria. “We have observed a worrying trend of people applying for firearm licences without valid grounds. The scrutiny process has therefore been strengthened to prevent unnecessary proliferation of weapons,” the officer said.