Mumbai: GRP arrests man from Kolhapur for allegedly stealing woman passenger's gold jewellery worth Rs 5 lakh

Crime branch of government railway police (GRP), Mumbai have arrested a man on May 20th from Kolhapur for allegedly stealing a woman passenger's gold jewellery worth around Rs 5 lakh.

On May 12, a woman namly Begum Suleman Tandel (45) boarded a CSMT bound slow local from the platform number two of Mumbra Railway station with her brother.

After alighting at the Thane station women realized that her bag containing 110 gm of gold jewellery worth Rs 5.03 lakh was missing, following which she filed a complaint with the government railway police.

"After getting information we altered our staff and checked the CCTV footage of the station on route. In the CCTV footage of the Thane station, a man was seeing with the bag" a Government Railway Police (GRP) officer told FPJ on Monday.

Later it is found that the man who was spotted in CCTV footage boarded a train from Diva. After that a GRP team went to Diva where the man was identified as Rajaram Mahipati Adhav (46). They also found that he had gone to his hometown Sangli.

"When our mens reached Sangli, then with the help of local police they came to know that the accused had further travelled to Shirol in Kolhapur" said a GRP Mumba official adding that the accused was arrested on May 20 from Kolhapur finally and then brought to Mumbai for further action.

During interrogation Rajaram accepted his guilt and stolen jewellery and Rs 8,000 cash were also recovered from the accused.

Published on: Monday, May 23, 2022, 08:32 PM IST