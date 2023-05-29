Mumbai Grahak Panchayat survey reveals lack of awareness about additional charges by Ola & Uber | File pic

Mumbai: Most responders who participated in the Mumbai Grahak Panchayat survey stated that they were not aware of some of the charges Ola and Uber levied in the bills.

As per responses, between 58% and 92.02% responders did not know that Uber chargesbooking fee, waiting fee, insurance premium, total access fee, flight insurance fee and airport pick up charge. In the case of Ola, 73.49% to 92.82% participants did not know that Olacharges them insurance premium (Rs2 per trip), emergency health pack (Rs8 per trip), flight insurance, airport drop charge, airport pick up charge and advance booking.

Read Also Delhi may get bus aggregator app similar to Ola and Uber; commuters to get premium services

Complaint handling by aggregators

Complaint handling by aggregators was rated ‘1’ in the scale of 1-5 with 1 being the lowest. As per graph, most responders were in the ‘1’ category for Ola, followed by service not availed. In the case of Uber, too, most responders were rated ‘1’. In case of rating feedback, Ola had responders giving 1 and 3 in equal measure, while in case of Uber, ‘3’ was highest, followed by ‘1’.

The responders gave an equal measure to awareness on lodging complaints for retrieval of goods and most did not have the occasion of actually retrieving it after having left it behind. As per responders, Uber usage stood at 85.35%, while that of Ola at 84.8%. In the category of preferred one, Uber got 54.9%, while Ola got 38.1%. Ola and Uber did not respond to comments when an email was sent from the FPJ seeking response.