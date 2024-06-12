Mumbai: Governor Ramesh Bais Releases Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh's Book 'Jan Sampark Aur Hindi' |

Mumbai: The book "Jan Sampark Aur Hindi" written by Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh was released by His Excellency Governor Ramesh Bais in the Raj Bhavan premises on Tuesday, 11 June 2024. On this occasion Central Railway’s Chief Public Relations Officer Dr. Swapnil Nila, Deputy Chief Public Relations Officer Anil Kumar Jain, Public Relations Officer Michael Manuel Raj and publisher Ramkumar were present. The program was photographed by RC Nair.

On the occasion of the release of the book, author Dr. Ashok Kumar Singh, Senior Public Relations Officer, Central Railway said that "This is not just a book but a summary of the service I have given to Indian Railways. This book will be very beneficial for researchers and PR professionals and will bring a new revolution in the field of public relations."

According to a senior author this book will prove to be a boon not only for the employees working in the Public Relations and Hindi Department but also for the researchers.

This book has been published by the reputed Mumbai publisher RK Publications.