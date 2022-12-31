e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Governor Koshyari unveils Weather Station at Raj Bhavan

The weather installation project will monitor air pollution and weather on a micro-scale in Mumbai.

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
article-image
Governor Koshyari inaugurates Weather Station at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. | FPJ
Mumbai: A solar powered Weather Station for climate change monitoring was installed in presence of State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on Saturday. 

The weather installation project is a collaboration with the City University of New York (CUNY) and IIT Bombay through their National Science Foundation collaborative grant project to monitor air pollution and weather on a micro-scale in Mumbai.

Addressing the invitees, the Governor said Climate Change is a serious challenge to the world. He called upon the University students to make it a mission to understand and address the various challenges arising from global climatic change.

Weather Station

Weather Station | FPJ

article-image

According to Prof Paramita Sen, Adjunct Lecturer, Department of Chemistry, Earth Sciences and Environment Sciences, City University of New York, the Weather Station at Raj Bhavan will help measure accurately and access from anywhere the temperature, pollution levels, air quality, humidity, solar radiation, Ultraviolet Rays, Carbon Dioxide levels in Mumbai. 

She said that  the weather data will be linked to the 'Weather Underground' network and will bring Mumbai on the world map of climate monitoring. She said that a similar Weather Stations will be installed at the Juhu Campus of SNDT Women's University and the Savitribai Phule Pune University in the near future.

She informed the Governor that the US National Science Foundation International Science Experiences for Students had made a grant of $300,000 for the project, under which solar powered weather stations have already been set up in Telangana, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and other places.

The information available from the Weather Station will soon be made accessible from the website of Raj Bhavan, she said. 

