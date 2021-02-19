Mumbai: Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari pays floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was born on February 19, 1630, at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is known as one of the greatest warriors of all time. His valour and guerrilla warfare tactics, along with his loyal Mavlas, built the Maratha empire which was unconquerable even after the advent of the British.

He is also called the Father of Indian Navy, as he is said to be the first one to realise the importance of having a naval force. The forts - Vijaydurg, Sindhudurg - along Maharashtra's coastline in the Konkan region are a testament to his administrative skills.

Shiv Jayanti, the birth anniversary of the iconic 17th-century ruler, is celebrated with great fervour in the state.

On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, union home minister Amit Shah and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Friday paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king.

PM Modi posted a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I pay my respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. The saga of his indomitable courage, valour and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire Indians for ages. Jai Shivaji!".

(With inputs from Agencies)