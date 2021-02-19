Shiv Jayanti 2021: PM Modi, Sharad Pawar, Rahul Gandhi, and others pay tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj on his birth anniversary

On the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, several leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu paid tributes to the Maratha warrior king on Friday.

Shivaji was born on 19 February 1630 at Shivneri Fort in Pune.

Modi posted a video on his Twitter handle and wrote, "I pay my respects to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the immortal son of Mother India, on his birth anniversary. The saga of his indomitable courage, valour and extraordinary intelligence will continue to inspire Indians for ages. Jai Shivaji!"

Apart from Modi, Pawar, Shah, Naidu, Rahul Gandhi, and others also paid tributes to the king.