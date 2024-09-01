Mumbai: Govandi Residents Pen Open Letter to Political Parties & Candidates, Expressing Desired Qualities In Next MLA |

Govandi residents penned down an open letter expressing their requirements in their Vidhan Sabha representative. Amid the residents’ long standing opposition against the sitting member of legislative assembly Abu Asim Azmi. The open letter to all political parties and independent candidates willing to contest the upcoming polls from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency, has laid down the residents’ desired quality and criteria of candidates along with a citizens’ charter comprising of the challenges in the constituency.

The Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum and Govandi Democratic Front have been demanding a local candidate to represent the constituency in the Vidhan Sabha. The locals have also been opposing MLA Abu Asim Azmi alleging his inefficiency to solve the issues of the locality. On Saturday, the residents association released an open letter laying down their demands of the qualities desired in their Vidhan Sabha candidates.

Based on the opinion of voters, civil society groups, citizen forums and citizen welfare associations, the letter has laid down a long list of qualities, criterias, measurements and standards that they wish to see in their candidate.The letter demands ethical standards, proven effectiveness, community engagement, policy and vision, communication and leadership and inclusivity from their candidates. Moreover, it also demands that the candidate should be a youth who is educated, non-corrupt, non-criminal, non-rich, down to earth, rational, honest, public centric and a local resident.

The letter also states that measurements and standards of candidates will be assessed through background checks, public records and previous work, community feedback, media analysis, debates and public forums as well as surveys and forms.

The open letter also listed out the challenges being faced by the constituency which the locals expect solutions from their candidate. It includes slum conditions, healthcare deficiencies, education gaps, unemployment and economic opportunities, infrastructure, public safety and crime, environment, administration, engagement with constituents and public transport.

“This time, voters in Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar Assembly Constituency have opted to vote solely for local capable leaders; they will not tolerate outside candidates at all; the entire and sole mandate of voting is the assembly's development and growth. Instead of casteism, nihilism, or regionalism, as seen in North Indian or so-called Muslim national leaders or any other famous name, locals prefer candidates who are true locals, not outsiders,” read the letter.