 Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress Expels MLAs Zeeshan Siddique And Jitesh Antapurkar For Anti-Party Activities Ahead Of Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Maharashtra Congress Expels MLAs Zeeshan Siddique And Jitesh Antapurkar For Anti-Party Activities Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress Expels MLAs Zeeshan Siddique And Jitesh Antapurkar For Anti-Party Activities Ahead Of Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Congress on Friday expelled its MLAs Zeeshan Siddique and Jitesh Antapurkar for anti-party activities. Siddique, son of former minister Baba Siddique, represents Bandra East assembly constituency. Antapurkar, who got elected from Degloor-Mukhed, submitted his resignation to the state assembly speaker on Thursday.

Ravikiran DeshmukhUpdated: Saturday, August 31, 2024, 03:31 AM IST
article-image
MLAs Zeeshan Siddique And Jitesh Antapurkar | X

Mumbai: Maharashtra Congress on Friday expelled its MLAs Zeeshan Siddique and Jitesh Antapurkar for anti-party activities. Siddique, son of former minister Baba Siddique, represents Bandra East assembly constituency. Antapurkar, who got elected from Degloor-Mukhed, submitted his resignation to the state assembly speaker on Thursday.

Later in the evening, Antapurkar joined the BJP in the presence of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, MP Ashok Chavan state BJP chief Chandrashekar Bawankule and others. Chavan said that Antapurkar received insulting treatment. Zeeshan is expected to toe his father's line and join the Ajit Pawar-led NCP soon.

It was presumed that both the MLAs were among the legislators who cross-voted in biennial elections to 11 seats of the Legislative Council, held last month. But their suspension is purely for the anti-party activities as they were seen attending programmes of the ruling Mahayuti, sources said.

Read Also
Mumbai: Ajit Pawar's Rally Garners Attention With Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique's Participation Amid...
article-image

The Congress is yet to take a call about the seven MLAs who defied the party whip and voted against the party candidate. Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Nagpur, MPCC chief Nana Patole did not elaborate on reasons for the expulsion. Patole said there was no point in commenting on the two MLAs as they had been expelled by the party.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: NCP Leaders Demand Action Against Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant Over Insulting Comments, Threaten To Quit Alliance
Mumbai: NCP Leaders Demand Action Against Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant Over Insulting Comments, Threaten To Quit Alliance
Mumbai: Fishermen Protest Vadhvan Port Project During PM Modi's Groundbreaking Ceremony, Claiming Threat To Livelihoods
Mumbai: Fishermen Protest Vadhvan Port Project During PM Modi's Groundbreaking Ceremony, Claiming Threat To Livelihoods
Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Cops Over Fake Money Laundering Case Involving Nawab Malik
Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Cops Over Fake Money Laundering Case Involving Nawab Malik
Mumbai: Oshiwara Man Booked For Assaulting Businessman With Bamboo Stick And Blade Over Club Services Dispute
Mumbai: Oshiwara Man Booked For Assaulting Businessman With Bamboo Stick And Blade Over Club Services Dispute

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde Claims He 'Joined Ego Media After Hoarding Was Erected'

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse: Bhavesh Bhinde Claims He 'Joined Ego Media After Hoarding Was Erected'

Mumbai: NCP Leaders Demand Action Against Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant Over Insulting Comments,...

Mumbai: NCP Leaders Demand Action Against Shiv Sena Minister Tanaji Sawant Over Insulting Comments,...

Mumbai: Fishermen Protest Vadhvan Port Project During PM Modi's Groundbreaking Ceremony, Claiming...

Mumbai: Fishermen Protest Vadhvan Port Project During PM Modi's Groundbreaking Ceremony, Claiming...

Thane Child Abuse: Police Urges Municipal Body For Stricter Legal Action Against Teacher For...

Thane Child Abuse: Police Urges Municipal Body For Stricter Legal Action Against Teacher For...

Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Cops Over Fake Money...

Mumbai: 57-Year-Old Man Duped Of ₹4.16 Lakh By Fraudsters Posing As Cops Over Fake Money...