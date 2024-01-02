Mumbai: Govandi Police Arrest 2 Delivery Agents For Stealing Gas From Cylinders

Image: Wikipedia (Representational)

Mumbai: The Shivaji Nagar police in Govandi have arrested two gas delivery agents who allegedly removed gas from gas cylinders that were to be delivered to residential houses, then transferred it to another cylinder to sell it separately, to make money.

The two accused, identified as Salib Beg (28) and Mohammad Khan (26), according to the police, would lock the door of their delivery vehicle and transfer the gas using a tool to another gas cylinder – which they sold.

The 2 agents' suspicious behaviour caught police's attention

The matter surfaced when the local police were patrolling in the Rafiq Nagar area and found a tempo, where two men were going back and forth suspiciously. The police at first kept an eye on their moment and noticed that they took out a Bharat Gas Cylinder and without breaking off the seal, transferred the gas to another cylinder, using a flute-looking tool.

When the police approached them, they said it was for delivering the gas tanks, as they were delivery boys. Later, they confessed to robbing gas in small amounts from time to time, to fill in others, that they sold it illegally to make money. A total of nine empty gas tanks of Bharat Gas Company and one half-filled tank – for domestic use and commercial use, respectively were found inside the tempo. Along with this, 29 full tanks of Bharat gas (domestic use) and iron flues (the tool) were found by the police, which they seized.