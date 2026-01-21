Mumbai: Goregaon Mulund Link Road Project Gains Momentum As Tunnel Shaft Excavation Nears Completion

Work on the Goregaon Mulund Link Road project is moving steadily, with excavation for the launching shaft of the twin underground tunnels progressing at a rapid pace in the Dadasaheb Phalke Chitranagari area of Goregaon. The ambitious infrastructure project aims to ease east west connectivity across Mumbai through two parallel tunnels, each stretching 5.3 kilometres and designed to carry three lanes of traffic.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s official X account shared an update stating that Additional Municipal Commissioner for Projects Abhijit Bangar visited the site on Wednesday to review progress and evaluate timelines, highlighting the civic body’s emphasis on adhering to scheduled deadlines.

Tunnel Boring Machines to Arrive on Site

Officials overseeing the project said two advanced tunnel mining plants are required for the construction of the twin tunnels. All components of one machine are already available at the site, while the remaining parts of the second machine are expected to arrive by the night of January 22.

Once the first phase of excavation is completed, the process of lowering the tunnel mining plant into the launching shaft is scheduled to begin by March 10. Full-scale tunnel excavation is expected to commence from June this year. During the inspection, Bangar directed engineers and contractors to ensure that preparatory work remains aligned with the planned timeline.

Massive Shaft Excavation Underway

The launching shaft, a critical element of the project, measures approximately 200 metres in length, 50 metres in width and 30 metres in depth. Excavation work has already reached a depth of 23 metres, covering the entire length and width of the shaft.

Bangar instructed teams on site to complete the remaining seven metres of excavation without delay and to immediately begin fabricating the cradle required for launching the tunnel mining plant. Officials said the cradle plays a vital role in positioning the machine accurately before tunnelling begins.

Heavy Material Movement Continues Daily

At present, nearly 1400 to 1500 cubic metres of rock and soil are being excavated daily. This material is being transported out of the site using around 120 vehicles every day. The civic official asked contractors to further increase the pace of work to ensure excavation is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

Authorities reiterated that with sustained momentum and close monitoring, the Goregaon Mulund Link Road project is being executed on a war footing and is targeted for completion by December 2028.

