 Mumbai: Gorai Villagers Threaten Hunger Strike If Demolished Houses, Hotels Not Rebuilt
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, July 01, 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Gorai: Citizens came out in large numbers in pouring rain on Friday to protest against the action taken by the encroachment prevention department of the suburban collectorate in Gorai village. They have warned that they will initiate a hunger strike if their houses and hotels demolished by the department are not rebuilt. The protest was sparked off as the department carried out demolition of houses and hotels during heavy rains in Gorai.

Police have been deployed in Gorai village to maintain order. 

While according to the villagers, the  department carried out the demolitions on June 6, Assistant Collector Shraddha Chavan clarified that the action was taken in May and not June as the villagers claim. However, an official at the collectorate said notices were issued to the persons concerned and the demolitions were carried out after due diligence.   

Homeless and jobless

Another female villager stated, "They arrived and demolished our houses and hotels, leaving us homeless and jobless. They must rebuild our homes and hotels, or else the villagers will go on hunger strike."

Gorai villagers oppose construction of bridges

Meanwhile, a few days ago, Gorai villagers had strongly opposed the construction of the Gorai-Manori two bridges and the beautification of the lake in Culvem village, citing it as another reason for the encroachment action. 

