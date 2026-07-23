Mumbai-Goa Highway Tragedy: Container Truck Carrying Maggie Noodles Plunges Off Jagbudi River Bridge In Ratnagiri, Driver Missing - VIDEO

Mumbai-Goa Highway Tragedy: Container Truck Plunges Off Jagbudi River Bridge In Ratnagiri |

In a shocking incident, a container truck carrying Maggi noodles en route on the Mumbai-Goa highway plunged off the Jagbudi River bridge near Bharni and was swept away by the river in the Khed area of Ratnagiri.

The visuals of the incident have surfaced on the internet. CCTV footage shows the speeding container truck veering off the bridge and plunging into the river below.

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra - A shocking accident occurred on the Mumbai-Goa Highway when a container truck fell off the Jagbudi River bridge near Bharni and was swept away by the river.The driver is missing, and rescue operations are underway to locate him.CCTV footage of the… pic.twitter.com/j8kVl3jib4 — NextMinute News (@nextminutenews7) July 23, 2026

Driver missing after plunge

Following the incident, the driver is reported to have gone missing, and a search operation has been launched to trace him.

The incident allegedly occurred on Wednesday evening, when the truck broke through the bridge railing and plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge before being swept away by the strong river current, carrying the goods downstream.

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: A container truck carrying Maggi noodles plunged into the Jagbudi River near the bridge on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway in Ratnagiri's Khed taluka on Friday evening. A search operation is currently underway. pic.twitter.com/fAk7WzTwV0 — IANS (@ians_india) July 22, 2026

Upon receiving information about the incident, police and rescue officials rushed to the spot. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier highway accident

Meanwhile, in a separate case a few days ago, a car crashed into a dumper on the Mumbai-Goa highway. According to reports, the car was carrying three family members when the accident occurred near Lanja in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district on July 15.

According to the preliminary investigation, the family was travelling towards Mumbai when the accident occurred near Lanja town. The car reportedly crashed into the rear of a dumper travelling ahead on the highway. The impact was so severe that the front portion of the car was completely wrecked, killing all three occupants on the spot.

Upon witnessing the crash, nearby residents rushed to the spot to rescue the trapped family members before police officials arrived. However, the accident disrupted vehicular movement on the highway for a brief period.