Mumbai-Goa Highway Traffic: Raigad Police List Diversions To Avoid Congestion While Travelling To Konkan For Ganeshotsav |

Mumbai: With thousands of devotees expected to travel towards Konkan for Ganeshotsav, the Raigad Police have prepared a detailed plan of alternative routes to manage traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Goa Highway. The arrangements are aimed at preventing a repeat of last year's long traffic jams that left motorists stranded for hours.

Last year, vehicles heading towards Konkan had formed queues stretching nearly three kilometres near Mangaon. During the return journey, congestion in the Mangaon area extended for nearly seven to eight kilometres, with motorists taking up to an hour to cover a stretch that would normally take around 10 minutes.

To avoid a similar situation this year, the Raigad Police have identified alternative routes at various points along the highway. The diversions will be implemented depending on where traffic begins to build up.

Details On Diversions Available For Motorists

If congestion occurs beyond Pen, motorists can take the Taran Khop-Pen Bypass-Gagode-Varsai-Pali Phata route towards Wakan. In case of a traffic jam at Vadkhal, vehicles can be diverted through Poynad-Pezari-Kuis-Nagothane to Wakan.

If traffic gets held up at Nagothane, motorists can take the Velshet-Varvatne-Bhisekhind route towards Wakan or travel via Roha towards Kolad. In case of congestion beyond Wakan, an alternative route has been planned through Pali-Nandgaon-Sutarwadi to Kolad or via Nizampur towards Mangaon.

For congestion at Kolad, motorists can take the Kolad-Sutarwadi-Nizampur-Mangaon route. If Mangaon witnesses heavy traffic, vehicles can be diverted through Morba Naka and Goregaon towards Lonere.

In case of congestion at the Lonere Phata, motorists can take the Goregaon-Ambet-Mahad route. If traffic builds up between Rajewadi Phata and Poladpur, vehicles can be diverted via Tol Phata and Vinher towards Khed.

Traffic Plan Near Nagothane, Mangaon

The police have also issued instructions regarding traffic movement near Nagothane. Light vehicles heading towards Konkan have been advised to use the flyover from Kamat Hotel to Ruchi Hotel, while heavy vehicles will be directed through the service road.

An alternative bus stand and facility centre has also been set up beyond the HP petrol pump at Mangaon. ST buses will not enter the Mangaon bus stand during the arrangements. Instead, buses will stop opposite the bus stand, where passengers will be required to board and alight.

Gadkari Ashamed Over Mumbai-Goa Highway Delays

The traffic management measures come amid renewed concerns over delays in the Mumbai-Goa Highway project. Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari recently expressed disappointment over the prolonged delay, saying he was 'ashamed' that the project had taken so long.

VIDEO | Porvorim: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) says that delay in Mumbai-Goa highway shameful, vows action against contractors. “Won't attend its inauguration," says Gadkari.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/d8jp61yd2p) pic.twitter.com/OnK6q8ZOag — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 10, 2026

Gadkari said around 90-95 per cent of the highway work had been completed and announced that he would travel from Mumbai to Goa by road in October to personally inspect the project and assess the convenience of the journey for motorists.

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