Ganeshotsav 2026: Maharashtra Govt Revises Heavy Vehicle Curbs On Mumbai-Goa National Highway, Allows Police To Relax Restrictions

Heavy vehicles will face restrictions on the Mumbai-Goa highway during the peak movement of Ganesh devotees to Konkan | AI Generated Image

Navi Mumbai, September 10, 2026: The Maharashtra government has revised its restrictions on heavy vehicle movement on the Mumbai-Goa National Highway 66 during the Ganesh festival, allowing the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and police chiefs of concerned districts to relax the curbs depending on traffic conditions and the movement of devotees travelling to Konkan.

Heavy Vehicles Barred For 39 Hours

As per a corrigendum issued by the state Transport Department on Thursday, vehicles with a weight capacity of 16 tonnes or more will be completely barred from the highway from 8 am on September 19 until 11 pm on September 20. The restriction applies to heavy and extra-heavy vehicles, trucks, multi-axle vehicles, trailers and lorries.

The revised order replaces the earlier wording of the September 7 government order, which had specified separate timings for September 19 and September 20. The amendment now provides for a continuous restriction from 8 am on September 19 to 11 pm on September 20.

Curbs To Manage Festival Traffic

The decision comes ahead of a major movement of devotees towards Konkan for Gauri-Ganpati immersion and the return journey. The state had earlier imposed restrictions on vehicles weighing 16 tonnes or more on NH-66 during various phases of the Ganesh festival to prevent congestion on the highway.

Under Thursday's corrigendum, the Navi Mumbai police commissioner and superintendents of police of the concerned districts have been authorised to take appropriate decisions on relaxing the restrictions based on the prevailing traffic situation. The government has specifically directed the authorities to consider both the movement of Ganesh devotees towards Konkan and traffic conditions on the highway.

JNPT Cargo Movement To Continue

The authorities have also been directed to ensure that the movement of import and export cargo from JNPT remains smooth. This provision is significant for the Navi Mumbai-Raigad stretch, where heavy commercial traffic towards JNPT and the Konkan region intersects with the festival traffic.

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The latest order is part of a wider traffic-management exercise for the festival, with Navi Mumbai police also deploying additional personnel on highways leading towards Konkan.

The corrigendum was issued by Chetan Nikam, Deputy Secretary, Transport Department, on behalf of and in the name of the Governor of Maharashtra.

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