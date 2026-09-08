Ganeshotsav 2026: Toll Waiver Announced For Konkan-Bound Vehicles On Mumbai-Goa Highway, Atal Setu | X

Navi Mumbai: The Maharashtra government has announced toll exemption for vehicles carrying Ganesh devotees travelling to Konkan, including on the Mumbai-Goa highway and Atal Setu, during the Ganesh festival from September 11 to 27.

As per a circular issued by the Public Works Department on Tuesday, the toll waiver will be applicable to vehicles travelling to Konkan for Ganeshotsav on the Mumbai-Bengaluru National Highway (NH-48), Mumbai-Goa National Highway (NH-66), Konkan-bound roads under the Public Works Department and Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), as well as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu.

The exemption will also be extended to Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses transporting devotees to Konkan for the festival.

Toll waiver process

To avail of the exemption, vehicles will be required to display special toll-waiver stickers bearing the words “Ganeshotsav 2026 Konkan Darshan”, along with the vehicle registration number and driver's name. The passes will also be valid for the return journey.

The government has directed the Transport Department, traffic police and concerned Regional Transport Offices (RTOs) to coordinate and ensure that the required number of stickers are made available at police stations, traffic police posts and RTO offices.

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Relief for Konkan travellers

Similar passes will be provided to police departments and RTOs in districts from where MSRTC buses will depart for Konkan. The buses will be allowed to travel after the toll-exemption stickers are affixed to them.

The circular also directs the police and Transport Department to publicise information regarding the availability of the passes and the procedure for obtaining them so that devotees are aware of the facility.

The decision is expected to provide relief to thousands of devotees travelling from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra to their native villages in Konkan for the Ganesh festival.

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