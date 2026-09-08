CM Adhikari Warns: 'Those Involved In Corruption Will Not Be Spared' | ANI

Kolkata: Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday held an administrative meeting virtually after his helicopter could not land at Kalimpong due to bad weather.

While addressing the meeting, Adhikari once again warned about the alleged corruption that took place in Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) during the Trinamool Congress (TMC) regime.

“We will not overlook any instance of corruption that has taken place within the GTA. The inquiry committee has already commenced its work. Accountability of every penny will be taken and the guilty will be severely punished,” said Adhikari.

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Probe into GTA allegations

The West Bengal Chief Minister also mentioned that irregularities took place from teacher recruitment to drinking water projects under GTA.

The Chief Minister said the committee is functioning under the leadership of retired Justice Biswajit Basu and IPS officer Kaliappan Jayaraman serving as an executive member and also that both of them have visited necessary places where the alleged corruption has taken place in the hills.

“The state administration’s focus will also be on recouping the losses suffered by the state treasury,” added Adhikari.

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Meeting held after weather disruption

Notably, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s helicopter was forced to return to Siliguri instead of landing at Kalimpong due to bad weather, for which the Chief Minister took part in the meeting from ‘Uttarkanya’.

Adhikari was supposed to distribute benefits under various social welfare schemes to the people of the hills.

During the meeting, Adhikari also showed his concerns over the chances of natural disasters in the hills and also took stock of the preparedness.