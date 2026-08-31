Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: 2 Teenage Girls Seriously Injured After Car Allegedly Rams Into Them In Ratnagiri - Video

Mumbai-Goa Highway Accident: Two Teenage Girls Seriously Injured After Car Allegedly Rams Into Them In Ratnagiri - Video |

Ratnagiri: In a roadside accident that has been reported from Maharashtra’s Ratnagiri district, a speeding car allegedly rammed into two girls walking along the roadside near the Lavel petrol pump on the Mumbai-Goa Highway.

The incident has been reported to have occurred on Sunday, August 30, at around 5:10 pm. Following the tragic accident, the two reportedly sustained serious injuries, while reports further state that the occupants of the car were also injured in the incident.

Khed, Ratnagiri, Maharashtra: A speeding car allegedly hit two women walking along the roadside near the Lavel petrol pump on the Mumbai-Goa Highway at around 5:10 PM. Both women, Mansi Kesavan Sharma and Yasmin Nizam Patait, sustained serious injuries, while three occupants of… pic.twitter.com/ANwco5Jtqb — IANS (@ians_india) August 30, 2026

The two young women have been identified as Mansi Kesavan Sharma and Yasmin Nizam Patait. Both are reportedly 14 years old and residents of Lavel.

Car overturns after hitting girls

According to Pudhari, a Tata Punch car was heading towards Goa when the driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle, injuring a man and a woman occupant. After hitting the girls, the vehicle bearing the number plate MH 12 TY 4381 overturned on the side of the road.

Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. Upon witnessing the incident, nearby locals rushed to help the occupants and the injured. Moreover, visuals of the incident have gone viral on the internet. The visuals show that the car sustained serious damage.

Meanwhile, further details on what led to the accident and the condition of the injured are awaited.

Truck plunged into river

Meanwhile, in a separate case, a container truck carrying Maggi noodles en route on the Mumbai-Goa Highway plunged off the Jagbudi River bridge near Bharni and was swept away by the river in the Khed area of Ratnagiri.

Following the incident, the driver is reported to have gone missing, and a search operation has been launched to trace him.

The incident reportedly occurred in July, when the truck broke through the bridge railing and plunged into a 100-foot-deep gorge before being swept away by the strong river current, carrying the goods downstream.