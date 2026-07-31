Mumbai: Glass Shards Allegedly Found In Mid-Day Meal At BMC School In Ghatkopar; Probe Ordered

Representational image | File pic

Mumbai: In a serious food safety scare, small glass shards were allegedly found in the mid-day meal served to students at a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC)-run school in Ghatkopar on Thursday, leading teachers to immediately stop students from eating and triggering demands for an independent inquiry.

Glass Allegedly Found In Meal

The incident reportedly took place at Pantnagar Upper Primary Hindi School, where a student reportedly felt a piece of glass between their teeth while having the meal. As a precautionary measure, teachers instructed all students to stop eating immediately to prevent any injuries.

Teachers and parents alleged that concerns over the quality of meals supplied by Shruti Mahila Sanstha, a local self-help group responsible for providing the food, had also been raised earlier in March and April this year but were allegedly not addressed, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Calling the incident alarming, a parent said children have the right to receive safe and nutritious food in schools, adding that the presence of glass pieces in a mid-day meal posed a serious threat to students' health. Parents also demanded a stronger and more transparent quality-check mechanism for school meals.

BMC Orders Verification

BMC Education Officer Kirtivardhan Kiritkudve said the civic body was yet to receive an official report from the school principal. "The facts need to be verified before any conclusion is drawn. If negligence is found during the inquiry, legal action will be taken against those responsible," he said, as quoted by HT.

Responding to the allegations, Shruti Mahila Sanstha representative Shailesh Talekar said the organisation prioritises food quality and had learned about the incident only later in the day. He said the team would visit the school on Friday to verify the facts and ensure such incidents do not recur.

Calls For Independent Probe

Meanwhile, Prahar Teachers' Association president Vikas Ghuge demanded an independent investigation, stating that students' health and safety must remain the highest priority. He called for strict action and accountability if lapses are established.

The incident comes just a day after the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) expanded its statewide food safety drive to schools. The regulator directed nearly 1.08 lakh schools across the state to ensure safe and hygienic food in school canteens and under the Pradhan Mantri Poshan Shakti Nirman Yojana, warning that institutions violating food safety norms could face action, including de-affiliation.

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