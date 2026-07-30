Bombay Bar Association Voluntarily Suspends Canteen Services After FDA Visit, Says No Adverse Order Issued

Bombay Bar Association temporarily suspended canteen services after an FDA inspection, saying no adverse order had been issued | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 30, 2026: A day after the Bombay High Court questioned the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on whether food safety norms were being enforced uniformly after licences of several private hotels and establishments were suspended, the regulator's officers visited the canteen run by an association of lawyers inside the HC premises.

The canteen run by the Bombay Bar Association (BBA) thereafter voluntarily discontinued its services.

Association Clarifies Decision

In a statement issued, the BBA insisted the decision to temporarily discontinue its services was taken voluntarily, and not driven by any adverse order from the state government regulator.

“This is a step initiated by the association. No adverse communication or order or notice has been received by the association from the FDA pursuant to their visit on July 30, 2026,” read the statement issued by BBA Secretary Naushad Engineer.

It added that the “services will resume shortly”.

High Court Seeks Uniform Enforcement

On Wednesday, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad had questioned the state on whether food safety norms were being enforced uniformly.

It then directed the FDA to inspect all government and semi-government eating establishments, including the canteens at Mantralaya and the HC, and submit the status of the inspections along with video recordings.

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Government Pleader Neha Bhide informed the court that there was no “pick and choose” in the drive. She said canteens run by the BMC, KEM Hospital, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and several other prominent clubs in Mumbai had also been inspected and shut for food safety violations. The HC has kept the matter for hearing on July 31.

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