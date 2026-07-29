Bombay HC Directs FDA To Inspect Mantralaya, High Court Canteens And All Government Eateries, Seeks Video Record

The Bombay High Court directed the FDA to inspect government and semi-government canteens, including those at Mantralaya and the High Court, and submit video recordings | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 29, 2026: Questioning whether food safety norms were being enforced uniformly, the Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to inspect all government and semi-government eating establishments, including the canteens at Mantralaya and the High Court, and submit their inspection status along with video recordings.

The direction came during the hearing of a petition by Park Inn by Radisson, Navi Mumbai, challenging the suspension of its restaurant's FSSAI licence following an FDA inspection earlier this month.

During the hearing, a Bench of Acting Chief Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Gautam Ankhad sought to know whether the FDA's ongoing inspection drive had also covered government-run establishments. It also asked whether restaurants owned by politicians had been inspected.

The State informed the Bench that several canteens, including those run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), had been inspected and some had been shut for violations.

Court Seeks Wider Inspections

Government Pleader (GP) Neha Bhide informed the Court that there was no "pick and choose" approach and that canteens of the BMC, KEM Hospital, the Cricket Club of India (CCI) and other top Mumbai clubs had also been inspected and closed over food safety violations.

The Court ordered the FDA to inspect all government and semi-government establishments, including the canteens at Mantralaya and the High Court, ascertain their status and videograph the inspections.

Hotel Licence Under Scrutiny

With regard to Park Inn, the Court questioned whether the continued suspension of the hotel's licence was proportionate to the alleged violations. The petitioner was represented by Advocates Mayur Khandeparkar and Sagar Shetty.

The State informed the Court that the hotel had secured a 95 per cent compliance score, but inspectors had found insects in the kitchen area, leading to the suspension being continued.

Bhide argued that there could be "no compromise" on food safety. "There may be one insect or 10 insects, it doesn't matter. Non-compliance on this aspect cannot be conceded," she submitted, adding that the law provided a statutory remedy of appeal before the Food Safety Commissioner.

Bench Questions Proportionality

The Bench, however, questioned whether such a violation alone justified the extreme step of suspension when the establishment had otherwise substantially complied with the prescribed norms.

In a lighter vein, the judges remarked, "Last week there was a cockroach on our desk too. There is also one fly. We are in India, Madam. We have to be realistic."

The Court observed that the real issue was whether every such lapse warranted keeping an establishment under suspension despite substantial compliance and corrective measures.

It orally indicated that it was inclined to grant relief to the petitioner, observing that suspension should be reserved for cases that crossed the necessary threshold and not every instance of non-compliance.

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Case To Be Heard Friday

The dispute arose after FDA officials conducted a surprise inspection of the five-star hotel on July 2 and reported violations of food safety norms. Based on the inspection report, the designated officer suspended the hotel's FSSAI licence the following day, forcing it to halt all food-related operations.

The Court has kept the matter for further hearing on July 31.

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