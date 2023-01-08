Mumbai: Girders weighing 432 tonnes launched in 4 hours

Mumbai: Girders weighing 432 tonnes launched in 4 hrs | FPJ

One of the crucial tasks of the much-awaited widening project of the Nahur rail over bridge (ROB) was completed on Sunday. During an approx four hours night block, the CR successfully launched the first 72-m-long box type twin girders, weighing 432 tonnes, with the innovative skidding method.

The conventional launching technique couldn't be used owing to space constraints. Another method of roller system was also not suitable as the girders were of unique type, said the official. “Skidding with pushing requires creation of one temporary bridge by using stagings and girders. Over those girders, four paths of 63mm thick solid plate were created. Then state-of-the-art sliding skid arrangement was prepared,” the official added.

Launching of the next similar type girder on the CSMT end of existing ROB will be planned in February, while the entire project is likely to be completed before monsoon. Two additional lanes on each side of the ROB are expected to open for traffic by December. After the opening, the existing old bridge will be dismantled and rebuilt. Once ready, the proposed model will have eight lanes. The widened stretch will provide direct connectivity to theNahur railway station via a slip road from Bhandup and Mulund.

“The new bridge will create a wider carriageway, thereby easing bottlenecks and creating smooth, uninterrupted flow for traffic,” said the officials.