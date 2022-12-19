e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Ghatkopar man arrested for attempt to murder

The accused and victim got into a fight. The quarrel escalated and turned into a fist fight after which the accused removed a sharp blade from his pocket and slashed the victim’s face and neck.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, December 19, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Ghatkopar man arrested for attempt to murder | Representative Image
The Ghatkopar police have registered an attempt murder case against a man for slashing his friend's neck with a blade after an argument on Friday night.

According to the police, on Friday night around 11.15 pm, the victim, Ajay More, 20, went to a nearby medical store in Ghatkopar East, when suddenly his friend with whom he recently had a quarrel, appeared in front of him and began verbally abusing him.

article-image

The quarrel escalated and turned into a fist fight after which the accused removed a sharp blade from his pocket and slashed the victim’s face and neck, added the police.

The victim was taken to the Rajawadi Hospital and is currently known to be critical. The police have arrested the accused from his residence

