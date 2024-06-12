Mumbai Ghatkopar Hoarding Tragedy: Rights Body Raps Home Dept For Overlooking Summons

Ghatkopar Hoarding Collapse | X

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has pulled up the home department for failing to respond to summons issued in the aftermath of the Ghatkopar hoarding tragedy. The commission has sought an explanation from the department, asking why action should not be taken against it.

After the May 13 hoarding collapse that killed 17 people and left many injured, Advocate Amit Dubey had filed a case against the authorities, accusing them of negligence, which ultimately led to the tragedy. Acting on the grievance, the MSHRC had issued summons to the agencies concerned and had asked them to file affidavits. Even the home department was summoned, but no representative appeared before the commission.

Terming the behaviour as “shocking”, the Commission said, “It is rather shocking to note that despite issuance of notice/summons to the additional chief secretary, home department, none appeared on its behalf nor a report was submitted. Such apathy is strongly deprecated as it amounts to disobedience of MSHRC's orders / directions", read the order.

The Commission has now asked the special inspector general of police (investigation wing) to explain why action should not be taken under section 166A (public servant disobeying direction under law) of the Indian Penal Code.