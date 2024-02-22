Mumbai: Geo-Polymer Tech For Repair Of SoBo Arch Drains | File pic

The BMC has undertaken major maintenance work of century-old storm water arch drains in south Mumbai at an estimated cost of Rs416 crore. Geo-polymer technology is being used for the first time to avoid digging and trenching of the road surface.

The underground arch-drains were constructed during the British era. Now old and dilapidated, they face risk of collapsing and hence road cave-ins. In 2022, the civic body conducted a survey to assess their structural condition, after which it was decided to use a geo-polymer coating on their walls. The geo-polymer lining (GL) technology applies a chemical-based lining on the corroded walls to prevent water leak and any damage to roads.

“As these drains are either arch-shaped or horse-shoe shaped, the coating will be applied on the inner walls. The polymer coating will also make their surface smooth and ensure uninterrupted flow of water. The work is expected to be completed in the next three years,” said a civic official.

Read Also Mumbai: All Commuters Can Now Avail Toilet Facilities At CSMT Free Of Charge

The repair work of drains has been undertaken at 27 locations on a 14km stretch – Churchgate, Colaba, Fort, PD’Mello road, Shimla House, Senapati Bapat Marg, Dadar and Matunga. The contractor will be responsible for five-year maintenance, including desilting during monsoon.

In 2012, a road cave-in at Pedder Road led to massive traffic disruption in south Mumbai. It was replaced by the BMC only after three years.