Mumbai Gears Up For Gudi Padwa With Grand Cultural Pageantry & Navratri Festivities |

Mumbai: Maharashtrians across Mumbai will celebrate Gudi Padwa, the traditional New Year, on Thursday with vibrant rituals, cultural pageantry and religious observances, marking the start of a festive season that will coincide with the onset of Chaitra Navratri.

The day will begin early with the ceremonial installation of the ‘Gudi’—a colourful arrangement of cloth, flowers and a decorated flagstaff—between 6.00 am and 7.30 am in homes across the city. Regarded as a symbol of victory, prosperity and auspicious beginnings, the Gudi is linked to the return of Lord Ram to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile, when victory flags were raised, said Hemant Jadhav of the historic Mumbadevi Temple.

Gudi Padwa will be observed on Pratipada, the first day of the Shukla Paksha of Chaitra. The Ghatsthapna muhurat will be between 8.00 am and 8.30 am. Ghatsthapna (Kalash Sthapana) marks the beginning of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Durga.

“Gudi Padwa will signify happiness and prosperity and is also believed to mark the day when Lord Brahma created the earth,” Jadhav said, noting that the festival aligns with the onset of spring, or Basant Ritu.

In south Mumbai, Girgaon will once again be the hub of public celebrations, with ‘Girgaon cha Padwa’ expected to draw large crowds. Streets will resonate with dhol-tasha beats, while shobhayatras will showcase Maharashtrian culture. Women in traditional nauvari sarees riding motorcycles will be a key highlight, symbolising cultural pride and empowerment.

In Tilak Nagar, Chembur, the Gajashree Dhol-Tasha Pathak will organise a morning programme featuring 11 traditional elements, including Vasudev performances. Displays will include Koli dance, Mardani Khel, and a horseback procession of women portraying Maratha-era figures such as Soyrabai, said organiser Nilesh Bharankar. A representative from the Swami Samarth Math, Akkalkot, is expected to attend.

The festival will also mark the start of Chaitra Navratri. The Shri Mumbadevi Mandir Charities has announced a schedule beginning with Ghatasthapana on Thursday. Highlights will include a Deepotsav on 23 March and Ram Navami observances on 27 March, featuring a havan and Navchandi Mahayagya.

The temple will also observe Mahavir Jayanti on 31 March and Hanuman Janmotsav on 1 April, along with daily aartis.

Adding to the spiritual fervour, a nine-day Ram Navami festival featuring recitations of Rishi Valmiki' Ramayan is being organised by the Shree Jagannatha Balbhadra Subhadra Charitable Trust at the Lord Ganpati Mandir, Aram Nagar, Andheri West, with daily sessions scheduled in the morning and evening.

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