Mumbai: Gang busted for cheating, posing as I-T officials | Pic for representation | Unsplash

The Amboli Police on Saturday arrested a gang of four for allegedly siphoning money by posing as income tax department officials. The accused would convince their targets to click on phishing links on pretext of updating their Permanent Account Number (PAN) card details.

A total of 153 credit cards, four mobile phones, and a tab were recovered from the gang. Last month, an Amboli resident lost Rs 1.4 lakh from his personal account, after which he complained to the police.

“The victim had received a call from one of the accused, asking him to update PAN card. They sent a link to his mobile number, asking to click on the same and fill out the required details to finish the procedure,” the police said.