Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2026: GSB Seva Mandal Secures Rs 703.27 Crore Insurance Cover; 66 Kg Gold To Adorn Ganpati Idol

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Mumbai: Mumbai’s Gowd Saraswat Brahman (GSB) Seva Mandal, a well-known community Ganesh association, has secured an insurance cover of Rs 703.27 crore for its five-day Ganpati celebrations this year.

According to reports, GSB Seva Mandal convenor Dr Bhujang Pai said the MahaGanapati idol will be adorned with over 66 kg of gold, 335 kg of silver and precious gemstones donated by devotees.

Mumbai's GSB Seva Mandal has secured a staggering ₹703.27 Crore insurance cover for the 2026 Ganeshotsav.



MahaGanapati idol will be adorned with over 66 kgs of gold, 335 kgs of silver, and precious gemstones donated by devotees, according to Convenor Dr. Bhujang Pai.… pic.twitter.com/JyTN6NpLbu — Dr. Rahul Baxi (@baxirahul) September 2, 2026

Celebrating its 72nd year, the Mandal will unveil the first look of its ‘Virat Darshan’ on September 12, 2026, at 8 pm.

Eco-friendly celebrations at King’s Circle

The festivities will be held at the Mandal’s venue in Matunga East’s King’s Circle from September 14 to September 18. The Mandal is also focusing on sustainability, with a completely eco-friendly idol. It has further eliminated paper wastage by shifting entirely to digital receipts for donations and sevas.

The idol is revered globally as ‘Navsala Pavnara Vishwacha Raja’, or the King of the Universe who fulfils devotees’ wishes, and attracts massive crowds every year. This year, the Mandal expects to conduct over 1 lakh poojas and sevas.

Annadan Prasad for devotees

Subsequently, the traditional Annadan Prasad feast will be organised, with over 40,000 devotees served food on banana leaves each day. More than two lakh devotees are expected to partake in the feast over the five days.

Last year’s celebrations

Last year, the idol was adorned with more than 69 kg of gold ornaments, over 336 kg of silver and other precious items donated by devotees. The Mandal had also secured an insurance cover of Rs 474.46 crore for the celebrations.

The GSB Seva Mandal was established in Mumbai on Vijayadashami in 1951, while its Ganeshotsav celebrations began in 1955.

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