Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: Wockhardt Hospitals Trains Ganesh Mandal Volunteers In CPR & Basic Life Support

Staff of Wockhardt Hospital giving CPR demo to the volunteers of Mumbai cha Raja Ganpati Mandal at Ganesh Galli in Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Volunteers at some of the biggest and crowded Ganpati pandals in the city will receive Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and basic life support (BLS) training to enhance emergency response skill during Ganesh Chaturthi. Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central provided this training to volunteers at Lalbaugcha Raja, Chinchpoklicha Chintamani, Tejukayacha Raja and Parel Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav.

In a novel initiative to empower ganesha mandal volunteers to save lives, Wockhardt Hospitals, Mumbai Central, organised CPR and BLS training sessions for Ganapati mandal volunteers. This program was launched in honor of World Heart Day and aims to enhance emergency response skills among those who play a vital role in organizing the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Staff of Wockhardt Hospital giving CPR demo to the volunteers of Mumbai cha Raja Ganpati Mandal at Ganesh Galli in Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Staff of Wockhardt Hospital giving CPR demo to the volunteers of Mumbai cha Raja Ganpati Mandal at Ganesh Galli in Mumbai | Vijay Gohil

Ganesh Mandals, which oversee the vibrant and highly attended Ganesh Chaturthi festivities, are integral to managing large crowds that may experience medical emergencies. To address these potential challenges, Wockhardt Hospitals developed a specialized curriculum. The training covered fundamental CPR techniques, including chest compressions, rescue breaths, and the use of automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Read Also Ganeshotsav In Pune: SGPC Takes Objection To Pandal Replicating Golden Temple In Camp Area

The training sessions involved interactive demonstrations and scenario-based exercises to ensure that volunteers feel confident and prepared to act swiftly in emergencies. By equipping these volunteers with life-saving skills, the organisation aims to create a safer environment for the Ganesh Chaturthi events and other public gatherings.

The initial training was conducted on Wednesday for volunteers from Lalbaug Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal, Ganesh Galli, Tejukaya Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal, Chintamani Sarvajanik Utsav Mandal and Paral Vibhag Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal. The hospital will also extend this vital training to additional locations, including Fortcha Ichhapurti, Rangari Badak Chawl Rahivashi Sangh, Ganeshotsav Mandal, Chinch Bandar, Dongari Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal and Umarkhadi Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav aani Navratrotsav Mandal.

Dr. Parin Sangoi, Consultant interventional cardiologist at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, “As we observe World Heart Day, our initiative, ‘Raise the Trainer,’ underscores the importance of empowering community volunteers with life-saving skills. Training Ganesh Mandal volunteers in CPR is a proactive step towards ensuring that they are equipped to handle emergencies effectively.”

Dr. Virendra Chauhan, centre head at Wockhardt Hospitals Mumbai Central, said, “We believe this training will not only enhance their ability to manage emergencies but also foster a culture of safety and preparedness within the community. We encourage all Ganesh Mandal volunteers to participate in this important initiative and contribute to public health and safety.”