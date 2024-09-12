Mumbai Ganeshotsav 2024: BEST Introduces ‘Pay & Park’ Facility At Wadala Depot For Ganpati Festival

Mumbai Bus Depot | AFP/ Representative Image

As Mumbai witnesses an influx of devotees visiting various Ganesh mandals during the ongoing Ganesh festival, traffic congestion is set to rise, especially with an increase in the number of two-wheelers and four-wheelers from Thursday onwards. To alleviate parking issues and avoid roadblocks due to unauthorized parking, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has launched a 'Pay and Park' system for devotees at its Wadala bus depot.

"In a city where finding a parking spot is often more difficult than driving, vehicles parked on streets often attract penalties, exacerbating the traffic situation. With several roads closed due to the festival, unauthorized parking could worsen congestion on alternative routes. As a preventive measure, BEST has designated the Wadala bus depot for parking vehicles of devotees visiting the popular GSB Ganpati and Ram Mandir in Wadala" said an official.

This 'Pay and Park' facility will be available until the conclusion of the festival on 17th September 2024.

Read Also Mumbai: Protest By Wet Lease Bus Drivers Disrupts Operations At Deonar Depot Continues For Day 2

The paid parking system allows both two-wheelers and four-wheelers to be parked at reasonable rates, offering devotees a convenient and hassle-free solution during Ganpati festival. The facility aims to discourage roadside parking and ensure smoother traffic flow during the festival.

In a post shared on their official handle on X (formerly Twitter)at 8.13 pm on 11 September, BEST announced, "Visiting #GSB Ganapati Wadala Ram Mandir - the PAY & PARK facility is available at Wadala bus depot during Ganapati festival till 17th September Specially opened for devotees to avoid roadside unauthorized parking."