Mumbai: Ganesh Mandals With 10 Years Of Compliance To Receive Five-Year Pandal Permits

Mumbai: In a bid to facilitate an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav this year, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is set to grant five-year permits for pandal construction to public Ganesh Mandals that have complied with government regulations over the past decade. This initiative follows a decision by the Maharashtra government, allowing continuous five-year permits for mandals with a proven record of adherence to rules and no complaints against them. However, it is mandatory for these permits to be renewed annually.

Starting August 6, an online one-window system will enable Ganeshotsav Mandals to obtain permits for pandal construction. This initiative is guided by BMC Commissioner Dr Bhushan Gagrani, along with Additional Municipal Commissioner (Eastern Suburbs) Dr. Amit Saini.

The culturally significant festival of Ganeshotsav, commencing on September 7. As part of these efforts, public Ganeshotsav Mandals excelling in compliance will be granted five-year permits starting this year. The application process will involve a self-declaration affidavit stating compliance with all rules over the past ten years and the absence of any complaints.

The one-window system will process applications through the respective ward offices, followed by obtaining no-objection certificates from the local police station and the traffic police department online. Mandals celebrating the festival for the first time this year will receive a permit limited to this year only.

A distinctive feature of this year's Ganeshotsav is the provision of five-year permits for Ganeshotsav Mandals within the BMC's jurisdiction. Mandals must renew their permits annually, obtaining necessary approvals from traffic and local police. Additionally, those hosting the festival on private property must secure NOCs from the property owner or society, as well as approvals from the traffic and local police before the festival.

As per the directive of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Ganeshotsav Mandals within the BMC area will only be charged a nominal fee of Rs 100 for the 2024 festival. Ganeshotsav Mandals can apply online for pandal construction through the BMC's official website (https://portal.mcgm.gov.in) starting at 10 AM on August 6. Applications can be submitted via the "For Citizen > Apply > Pandal (Ganpati/Navratri)" link on the BMC portal.

BMC is making an effort to promote an eco-friendly Ganeshotsav 2024. To support this, sculptors creating Ganesha idols are being provided with free clay, and free pandal spaces are being allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. The permission granted to sculptors for Ganeshotsav will remain valid until Navratri. Additionally, a one-window system has been implemented for sculptors. So far, 1,237 sculptors have submitted online applications for pandal permits. BMC has already distributed approximately 500 tons of free clay to 217 sculptors. Deputy Commissioner Prashant Sapkale expressed confidence that the use of clay Ganesh idols will increase this year.