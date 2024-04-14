Mumbai: Gamdevi Police Arrest Suspect From Pune In ₹5.29 Lakh Task Fraud Case |

Mumbai: The Gamdevi Police apprehended a suspect from Pune in connection with a scam involving deceiving an individual out of Rs 5.29 lakh by assigning them the task of subscribing to a YouTube channel and liking a video. Based on the information provided by the police, the complainant, Anikesh Jain, aged 35, resides in Bridge Candy and is employed.

Jain lodged a complaint with the police, stating that he was informed via WhatsApp messages that he would be paid for subscribing to a YouTube channel and liking its videos.

At first, Jain received Rs 150 for liking YouTube links. Later, Jain joined a Telegram group where they were informed that completing tasks was akin to investing in shares, with the potential to earn a 30 percent return on the invested amount within 15 minutes.

Jain took the task by investing a total of 5.29 lakh rupees from November to December and he incurred a loss in it. After this, a girl named Divya Singh called Jain and said that if you want to cover your loss, then transfer the money that comes in your bank account to the account I tell you to.Divya told Jain that he would get 10 percent commission on transferring the money.

After this, Jain received Rs 7.22 lakh in one bank account and Rs 9.990 lakh in another bank account, which Jain transferred to the bank account mentioned by Singh. Singh told Jain that he would get Rs 1.60 lakh as commission for transferring the money.

A police officer said that Jain transferred the money but did not get his commission. Then Jain realized that he had been cheated. Jain lodged a complaint at the Gamdevi police station.

The police investigated the case and arrested Mahesh Mohite (21), a resident of Pune. A police official said that out of the Rs 5.29 lakh transferred from Jain's bank account, Rs 1.82 lakh was transferred to Mohite's bank account and the police are trying to recover this money.