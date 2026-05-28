Mumbai: Fundraiser For Bandra Fire Victims Raises Nearly ₹10 Lakh Within A Day |

Mumbai: A fundraising campaign launched to support the Alves family, who lost a young family member and their home in a devastating fire in Bandra’s Chium Village in the early hours of Tuesday, raised nearly Rs 10 lakh — half the intended target — by Thursday evening.

The campaign, hosted on the crowdfunding platform Milaap, aims to raise Rs 20 lakh to help the Alves family rebuild their lives and restore their ancestral home, which has belonged to the family for generations.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on May 26 while Audrey Alves was at home with her son, Alistair, and grandson, Adrien. Alistair’s wife, Maria, and the couple’s two younger children were away from Mumbai at the time.

As the flames rapidly engulfed the house, Audrey and Alistair managed to escape. However, Adrien, 26, became trapped inside the home and lost his life in the blaze.

Although the structure of the house survived, the fire caused extensive damage and destroyed many of the family’s belongings. Alistair’s garage and workspace, locally known as Alves Corner and situated on the ground floor of the family residence, were also severely damaged, leaving him unable to continue his business operations. The cause of the fire is yet to be established.

According to reports, the family’s insurance policy does not cover fire-related losses. Alistair is a well-known motor mechanic in the area.

Family members and residents described Adrien as a kind-hearted, polite and exceptionally bright young man whose untimely death has left the family and the local community deeply shaken.

Adrien’s funeral service is scheduled to take place at St Vincent de Paul Church, Chuim, on May 30. A member of St Peter’s Church, Hill Road, said the fundraiser was announced during a religious service at the church on Wednesday.

The fundraising initiative has been organised by Alistair’s sisters, Giselle and Gretchen, who are based in the United Kingdom, along with support from Adrien’s cousins.

The funds raised will be used for emergency accommodation, clothing, food and other essential needs, rebuilding the damaged home and garage, funeral expenses, and supporting the family during their long-term recovery, as Alistair remains unable to work following the tragedy.

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