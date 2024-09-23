Mumbai: Frustrated Girgaon Residents Demand Immediate Reopening Of S.K. Patil Park After 6-Month Closure

A meeting conducted to find solutions | FPJ

Mumbai: Residents of Girgaon are growing increasingly frustrated with the prolonged closure of SK Patil Park, which has remained inaccessible for more than six months due to ongoing renovations. Citizens, along with members of Shiv Sena, have voiced concerns over the delayed work and are demanding the immediate reopening of the park.

Shiv Sena (UBT) workers led by Ravindra Mirlekar, along with Girgaon’s shakha pramukh Santosh Shinde, and organisers recently met with the C-Ward assistant commissioner to question the park’s reopening. During the meeting, various issues concerning the park’s facilities, such as the children's playground, the jogging track and the open gym, were discussed.

“Despite the park being closed for so long, the progress has been sluggish,” said Shinde, criticising the pace of the renovation. “We’ve heard that local political interference is causing further delays, as it seems the park cannot be inaugurated without the presence of a local minister. This has led to an unnecessary hold-up,” added Shinde.

The park, situated near Thakurdwar on Charni Road, has long been a hub for residents, offering amenities such as a library, an auditorium, and multiple playground installations for children. However, these facilities, once a source of pride for the neighbourhood, have been largely inaccessible during the renovation period.

“Crores of rupees have been allocated for this project, but the results are nowhere to be seen. The toilet facilities are in deplorable condition, and the funds seem to have been mismanaged,” Shinde added.

Another critical issue raised at the meeting was the cleanliness of the dumping ground near the Mumba Devi temple, with residents urging authorities to ensure it is fully cleaned ahead of the Navratri festival. Shiv Sena officials also requested that proper arrangements be made to accommodate the influx of devotees during the festival period

The residents and local leaders are now awaiting a swift resolution from the civic authorities to ensure SK Patil Park can once again serve as a recreational space for Girgaon’s community.