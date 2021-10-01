Mumbai: From Tulsi to Vihar Lake - Click here for water level in city's seven lakes as issued by BMC on October 1

The water level in the seven lakes that supply water to Mumbai has crossed 99.23 percent on Friday. The water level in the lakes was 98.84 percent this time last year.

The lakes and dam reservoirs that supply drinking water to Mumbai are Tulsi, Tansa, Vihar, Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, and Middle Vaitarna.

According to data shared by BMC, the seven lakes have 14,36,183 million litres of water or 99.23 percent on Friday, against the full capacity, which is around 14.47 lakh million litres. Last year, during the same time, water stock was at 98.84 percent, while in 2019 the water stock was 99.05 percent.

Two key sources of potable water for Mumbai - Tansa and Modak Sagar lakes - started overflowing on July 22nd, the city civic body said. While Vihar, and Tulsi lake overflowed on July 18th and 16th respectively. On 11 September, 5 gates of Bhatsa lake were opened.

The water level in Tansa is at 99.85 percent, as per the latest update.

At Modak Sagar, 100 percent of water stock is available, Middle Vaitarna 96.61 percent, Upper Vaitarna has 99.79 percent, Bhatsa 99.66 percent, Vihar 100 per cent and Tulsi has 100 per cent of useful water level.

Check detailed water level here:

Meanwhile, Mumbaikars woke up to sunny skies bringing respite from rain on Friday . However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs with the possibility of occasional intense spells.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 5.53 mm, 2.07 mm and 1.91 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 2.76 metres is expected at 8.15 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 2.29 metres is likely to occur at 2.49 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, IMD on Thursday said the country received "normal" rainfall during the four-month Southwest Monsoon season from June to September.

The IMD said the Northeast Monsoon which brings rainfall to southern states from October to December is likely to be normal.

