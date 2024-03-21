Mumbai: Free Surgical Camp For Burn Victims On March 30–31 In Airoli

Free Surgical Camp For Burn Victims On March 30–31 In Airoli |

Mumbai: A free corrective surgical camp has been organised for victims of burns on March 30-31 under the banner of the Rotary Club of Bombay North and Rotary Club of Deonar, in association with the National Burn Centre in Airoli.

The camp will cater to 20 burn victims of all ages, who will be chosen after an initial screening process to gauge fitness for surgery to correct functional, non-cosmetic deformities.

The camp will also treat contractures (permanent tightening of muscles), including those for neck, axillary, hand, elbow, greater toe, and web space. Additionally post-surgery, follow up treatments like regular dressing, pain management and physiotherapy will also be undertaken.

Dr SM Keswani, the director of National Burns Centre, said, “There is very little awareness about burn deformities that can also be corrected through surgeries. Our ‘Operation Restore’ aims to rectify post-burn deformities, swiftly restoring patients to a normal life, both in function and appearance.”

He said that the centre has conducted 24 camps, each performing nearly 20 surgeries. “Patients not only receive surgical interventions but also benefit from comprehensive rehabilitation, holistic physiotherapy, occupational therapy, and scar management,” he added.

Since 2011, these free correctional camps have positively impacted the lives of 796 burn survivors (50% women, 34% children and 17% men). These camps are held once every four months and have a qualified team that assesses incoming patients through an extensive screening process. This includes a review of case history, financial status assessment, explaining the camp procedures to patients and their relatives.

Mehul Shah, a member of Rotary Club Bombay (North), urged survivors to come forward for these camps and said that even though they provide funds there are very few who undergo surgeries.

“Our aim is to specially cater to the underprivileged who cannot afford to treat their burn injuries because it is very expensive. Over 100 patients have benefited from the camp,” he said.