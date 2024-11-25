Mumbai: Fraudster Extorts Woman Using Morphed Obscene Pictures

Representative Image

A 25-year-old woman has lodged a complaint with the police claiming that she was extorted by a cyber-criminal by morphing her face on obscene pictures and inducing her to pay money.

According to the police, the complainant is a resident of Ambernath. She had recently downloaded a gaming app on her phone and had initially won Rs 300 and Rs 600 by playing games and that money was credited to her bank account.

On November 9, she received Rs 1200 into her account and six days later she received a call from an unknown person informing her that he had sent Rs 1200 loan to her on which the interest was applied and that she had to pay him Rs 2000. The complainant confronted the caller and hung up the call, police said.

Later, she was left shocked when she received an obscenely morphed photograph of her on her WhatsApp. Although the complainant blocked the said number she kept receiving calls, voice notes and obscene photos from multiple numbers demanding money between November 16 and November 19.

The complainant was scared and sent Rs 3,880 to the accused on the bank account details provided by him and he later blocked her number. The complainant later approached the police and got an offence registered on Wednesday.